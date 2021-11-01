Turkey's exports refresh its record with $20.8 bln in October

ANKARA

Refreshing its monthly figure record, Turkey's exports hit $20.8 billion in October, the trade minister said on Nov. 1.

Turkish exports rose 20.2% year-on-year in October, Mehmet Muş told at a news conference in Ankara where he revealed the country's preliminary foreign trade data for the month.

"The 12-month rolling exports figure of $215.7 billion is also a new all-time high in October," Muş said.

The country's imports also climbed 13% to $22.3 billion during the same period, he stressed, adding that the exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 93.4% in October, up 5.6 percentage points from the same month last year.

Pointing to the upward trend in the exports-to-imports coverage ratio during the course of the year, the minister said: "Very soon, we will have achieved the target of Turkey, which posts a surplus in foreign trade."



