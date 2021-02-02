Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far

  • February 02 2021 12:20:27

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Surpassing $15 billion last month, Turkey's exports hit the highest January figure of the country's history, the trade minister said on Feb. 2. 

Turkey's exports in January rose 2.5% year-on-year, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara where she revealed preliminary Trade Ministry data.

On the imports, she said they amounted to $18.1 billion in January, dropping 5.6% from the same month last year.

With a fall in imports while exports went up, the foreign trade deficit shrank 32% on an annual basis to over $3 billion in January, Pekcan underlined.

Touching on the goals for this year, she said Turkey is optimistic about achieving the export target of $184 billion this year, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also stated that Turk Eximbank provided financing - both loans and insurance - worth $45.6 billion in 2020, up 3.6% from the previous year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

    Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

  2. Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

    Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

  3. France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

    France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

  4. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  5. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey
Recommended
Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus
Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020

Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020
Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 15 pct in January

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 15 pct in January
Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far

Surpassing $15 billion last month, Turkey's exports hit the highest January figure of the country's history, the trade minister said on Feb. 2. 
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 