Turkey's exports exceed 2020 target: Minister

  • December 26 2020 14:30:55

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's annual exports exceeded the 2020 target of $165.9 billion as of Dec. 25 by reaching $166 billion, the country's trade minister said on Dec. 26. 

Turkey will achieve several more targets, Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

In the new economy program, unveiled in September, the country's export targets were $165.9 billion for 2020, $184 billion for 2021, $198 billion for 2022 and $214 billion for 2023.

The country's exports were $171.5 billion in 2019 and $167.9 billion in 2018.

In 2020, the country posted a significant export performance, while several countries faced difficulties due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

