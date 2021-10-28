Turkey's energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

  • October 28 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's energy import bill increased by 65.7 percent to $4.44 billion in September this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 27.

The overall energy import bill soared last month due to an increase in the global energy prices in the last month ahead of the winter season.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $23.32 billion in September, with energy accounting for 19.06 percent of the overall import figures.

The country's crude oil imports showed a 16.6 percent decrease compared to September 2020.

Turkey imported 2.84 million tons of crude oil last month, down from 3.41 million tons in September 2020.

