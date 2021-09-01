Turkey's energy import bill up 64 pct in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 64 percent to $3.95 billion in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 31.

The overall energy import bill soared last month due to an increase in the country's industrial production.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $20.69 billion in July, with energy accounting for 19 percent of the overall import figures.

The country's crude oil imports showed a 2.95 percent decrease compared to July 2020.

Turkey imported a little over 3 million tons of crude oil last month, down from 3.09 million tons in July 2020.