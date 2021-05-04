Turkey's electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April

  • May 04 2021 11:21:00

Turkey's electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April

Turkey's electricity consumption increased by 27.1 percent in April, compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data released by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The country's power consumption reached 25.62 billion kilowatt-hours last month and electricity production also increased by 28.2 percent to 25.83 billion kilowatt-hours compared to April 2020.

Out of April's total production, hydro plants generated 31.1 percent while 21.6 percent was derived from natural gas and 15.4 percent from local coal.

The share of imported coal plants in electricity generation was 13.1 percent. Wind plants generated 8.9 percent and the remaining share came from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.

Last month, Turkey's electricity imports from neighboring countries decreased by around 46 percent to 88.77 million kilowatt-hours compared to 163.77 million kilowatt-hours in April 2020.

Electricity exports increased by around 85 percent to 302 million kilowatt-hours.

Turkey's total installed power capacity reached 97.07 gigawatts as of the end of March 2021, according to official figures.

Korkut Öztürkmen, Aksa Energy's deputy chairman cited shutdowns last year due to COVID-19 as the main reason for the high annual increase in electricity consumption.

He emphasized that despite the COVID-19 impact, Turkey still saw positive net growth in electricity consumption, with industrial consumption normalizing faster than other countries.

energy and natural resources ministry,

TURKEY Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown
MOST POPULAR

  1. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

  2. Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

    Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

  3. Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

    Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

  4. Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

    Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

  5. Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

    Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Recommended
Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021
Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations

Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations
Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head
Istanbul joins European banks Green Cities program

Istanbul joins European bank's Green Cities program
Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister

Turkish exports hit $18.8 bln in April: Minister
Manufacturing PMI down in April

Manufacturing PMI down in April

WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29% year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Süper Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory on May 3 against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. 