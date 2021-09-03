Turkey's electricity consumption up 12.19 pct in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's electricity consumption increased by 12.19 percent in August compared to the same month last year, recording 32.12 billion kilowatt-hours, according to data of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The highest daily electricity consumption in the country last month was recorded on August 4 with 1.14 billion kilowatt-hours, and the lowest was on August 15 with 901.8 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity consumption increased by 12.19 percent to 32.12 billion kilowatt-hours in August compared to the same month last year, and production also grew by 12.85 percent to 32.37 billion kilowatt-hours.

During this period, hydroelectric power plants accounted for 12.8 percent of electricity production, natural gas power plants generated 41.7 percent, and coal power plants contributed13.1 percent. Wind energy produced 6.38 percent, and imported coal power plants generated 17.6 percent, while the remaining share of production was supplied by geothermal, solar, fuel oil and biomass sources.

According to Erdal Tanas Karagöl from the Yıldırım Beyazit University's Department of Economics, the modest share of hydroelectric generated power in August was because of drought in Turkey as a result of global climate change.

He also explained that the higher temperatures generated greater demand for air conditioning and resulted in power cuts.

"Especially in the second quarter, there was an increase in electricity consumption due to industrial production. If we also consider the sudden increase in demand in certain periods, problems such as blackouts become possible. Of course, preparations should be made. It should not be forgotten that climate change is the main cause. If necessary, renewal and revision should be made in transmission lines and investments should be shaped," he said.

Turkey's electricity imports increased by 85.9 percent in August compared to August last year, from 105.96 million kilowatt-hours to 196.98 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity exports in August also saw a huge increase of 189 percent to 440 million kilowatt-hours, relative to 152 million kilowatt-hours in August last year.