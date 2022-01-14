Turkey's electricity consumption increases

  • January 14 2022 09:45:50

Turkey's electricity consumption increases

ANKARA
Turkeys electricity consumption increases

Turkey’s electricity consumption increased by 12.4 percent on an annual basis in 2021, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

The total power consumption was 326.95 billion kilowatt-hours last year, compared to 290.86 billion kilowatt-hours in 2020.
Turkey generated 328.63 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2021, up 12.71 percent from 291.55 gigawatt-hours in 2020.

The installed electricity capacity of Turkey reached 99.82 gigawatts by the end of 2021. Natural gas power plants comprise nearly 28 percent of the installed capacity, followed by hydropower plants (25 percent), wind power plants (11 percent) and lignite plants (11 percent).

On average last year, Turkey produced 42 percent of its electricity from natural gas, 15 percent from lignite, 13 percent from hydropower, 11 percent from imported coal and 10 percent from wind.

Turkey’s other electricity output sources are geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil. Turkey’s renewable energy capacity accounts for 52.5 percent of its total installed electricity capacity.

A set of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation.

Economy,

TURKEY One year since Turkey began its jab program

One year since Turkey began its jab program
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

    EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow

    Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow

  4. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  5. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic
Recommended
Turkey breaks gas inflow record with 62 bcm

Turkey breaks gas inflow record with 62 bcm
Industrial output jumps 11.4 percent in November

Industrial output jumps 11.4 percent in November
Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars
EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai
Road map needed for 2 mln electric cars on roads: Report

Road map needed for 2 mln electric cars on roads: Report
WEF warns cyber risks add to climate crisis threat

WEF warns cyber risks add to climate crisis threat
WORLD UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity consumption increases

Turkey's electricity consumption increases

Turkey’s electricity consumption increased by 12.4 percent on an annual basis in 2021, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.