Turkey's electricity consumption increases

ANKARA

Turkey’s electricity consumption increased by 12.4 percent on an annual basis in 2021, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

The total power consumption was 326.95 billion kilowatt-hours last year, compared to 290.86 billion kilowatt-hours in 2020.

Turkey generated 328.63 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2021, up 12.71 percent from 291.55 gigawatt-hours in 2020.

The installed electricity capacity of Turkey reached 99.82 gigawatts by the end of 2021. Natural gas power plants comprise nearly 28 percent of the installed capacity, followed by hydropower plants (25 percent), wind power plants (11 percent) and lignite plants (11 percent).

On average last year, Turkey produced 42 percent of its electricity from natural gas, 15 percent from lignite, 13 percent from hydropower, 11 percent from imported coal and 10 percent from wind.

Turkey’s other electricity output sources are geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil. Turkey’s renewable energy capacity accounts for 52.5 percent of its total installed electricity capacity.

A set of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation.