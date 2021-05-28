Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

  • May 28 2021 08:56:51

Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

ANKARA
Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey was one of the rare countries where negative growth did not occur and its economy grew by 1.8% in 2020, said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank country director for Turkey.

"This is actually a very important growth rate for large economies,” Kouame stressed during an introductory meeting of the 5th series of the Turkey Economic Monitoring Report published by the World Bank.

He said that the report includes evaluations on the Turkish economy and suggestions for strong and inclusive growth in the future.

"Many countries have been grappling with the effects of this crisis. The global economy shrank by 4.3% last year, if you exclude China, we are talking about a 5% shrinkage," he said.

The pandemic has increased poverty all over the world, he said, adding: “We think that in 2020, nearly 100 million people in the world fell into extreme poverty.”

Sharing the main findings of the report, David Knight, a senior economist at World Bank Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Unit said: "Although Turkey was seriously affected by the pandemic, the overall economic performance of Turkey was very good throughout 2020. It grew by 1.8% in real terms."

In fact, Turkey was the fastest growing country among the G20 countries as of last year, he noted, adding the growth is expected to be 5% this year.

He stated that the fiscal situation of Turkey was relatively good in the past year and that the budget deficit was 3.5%, pointing out Turkey's budget deficit was much lower compared to many other countries.

Noting that the World Bank expects inflation to be 15.5% this year, Knight said: "We expect the current potential growth to realize 4.5% per year in 2022 and 2023, in the light of current data."

He also emphasized that Turkey has a competitive advantage in realizing the green transformation, saying that measures have been taken that can play a very positive role on assets and balance sheets in order to ensure a timely and effective recovery in Turkey.

WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

  2. New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

    New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

  3. Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

    Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

  4. Turkey ramping up vaccination program

    Turkey ramping up vaccination program

  5. Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

    Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
Recommended
Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

İşbank becomes Turkeys 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
Oil to be extracted from 3 wells

Oil to be extracted from 3 wells
Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
Shell ordered to cut emissions in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell ordered to cut emissions in landmark Dutch climate case
Oil refiner Tüpraş leads Turkey’s industry league

Oil refiner Tüpraş leads Turkey’s industry league
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leadership in Europe with 729 daily flights on Wednesday, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on May 27.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.