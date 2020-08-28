Turkey's economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's economic confidence index surged 4.4 percent month-on-month, hitting 85.9 in August, according to the country's statistical institute on Aug. 28.

The figure rose from 82.2 in July thanks to improvements in sub-readings of the real sector, services, and retail trade.

The real sector confidence index saw the highest rise in August, up 5.8 percent to 105.2.

It was followed by the services and retail trade confidence sub-indices, which rose 5.7 percent and 0.2 percent during the same period.

“On the other hand, consumer confidence index decreased by 2.2 percent and nbecame 59.6 and construction confidence index decreased by 2.3 percent and became 85.0 in August,” TurkStat said.