Turkey's economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

  • August 28 2020 10:55:04

Turkey's economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

Turkey's economic confidence index surged 4.4 percent month-on-month, hitting 85.9 in August, according to the country's statistical institute on Aug. 28.

The figure rose from 82.2 in July thanks to improvements in sub-readings of the real sector, services, and retail trade.

The real sector confidence index saw the highest rise in August, up 5.8 percent to 105.2.

It was followed by the services and retail trade confidence sub-indices, which rose 5.7 percent and 0.2 percent during the same period.

“On the other hand, consumer confidence index decreased by 2.2 percent and nbecame 59.6 and construction confidence index decreased by 2.3 percent and became 85.0 in August,” TurkStat said.

tüik,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  2. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  3. Ottoman sultan’s portrait arrives in Istanbul

    Ottoman sultan’s portrait arrives in Istanbul

  4. Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

    Two more women fall victim to femicide in Turkey

  5. Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med

    Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med
Recommended
Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1

Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1
Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July

Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July
Turkish economist to assume strategy director role at IMF

Turkish economist to assume strategy director role at IMF
Energy minister voices hope for new gas discoveries in Black Sea

Energy minister voices hope for new gas discoveries in Black Sea
Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister

Massive gas finds will pave way to TPAO, Botaş IPOs: Minister
WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
ECONOMY Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey doubled in July (up 105.5 percent), compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.