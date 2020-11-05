Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually

  • November 05 2020 09:38:00

Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually

Turkey's largest defense fair SAHA Expo will start next week virtually.

Organized by SAHA Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, the 3D virtual event will be held using the XperEXPO, an application developed by Turkish technology firm BITES, an affiliate of the Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

According to the organizer, it will be the world's first 3D virtual defense fair.

The first week of the five-month event - between Nov. 9, 2020 and April 9, 2021 - will host video conferences with 300 participants.

The event will exhibit several defense products, including Akıncı and TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), and Atak helicopter.

As part of the event, firms and officials from several countries will make B2B meetings.

The event was planned to be organized physically in Istanbul on Nov. 9-13, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be held virtually.

SAHA Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association plans to organize the exhibition physically at Istanbul Expo Center on Nov. 10-13 next year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  3. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

  4. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  5. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Recommended
US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change
Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October

Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October
Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Hazelnut exports reach 58,622 tons in 2 months

Hazelnut exports reach 58,622 tons in 2 months
Turkish exports to strengthen daily: Finance minister

Turkish exports to strengthen daily: Finance minister
WORLD Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account

Twitter suspended but later restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Nov. 4, without providing a reason. 
ECONOMY US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

The United States on Nov. 4 formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.
SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 