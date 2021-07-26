Turkey's defense chief inspects military post along Syrian border

KİLİS
Turkey's national defense minister on July 26 carried out inspections at a military post where Turkish troops in northern Syria are dispatched.

Hulusi Akar was received at the airport of southeastern Gaziantep province by Governor Davut Gül and Commander of the 2nd Army Gen. Metin Gürak. Akar, along with Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, visited the 2nd Army Forward Command Post and the 6th Mechanized Infantry Division Main Command Post, where the troops in the north of Syria are dispatched and administered.

The Turkish defense chief is also expected to hold a video conference with the commanders of the troops in northern Syria to be briefed about the latest developments on the field and to deliver instructions.

