Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

  • June 12 2020 11:12:00

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap in April, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 12.

According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $3.3 billion.

The figure beat market expectation of $4.1 billion deficit in the month as the coronavirus' impact started to be felt in earnest in mid-March and April.

An Anadolu Agency survey on June 11 showed that a group of 16 economists' projections ranged from $2.2 billion to $5.2 billion for the fourth month of this year.

The survey also revealed the end-2020 current account balance is forecast to register a $10.9 billion deficit.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  5. Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole

    Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole
Recommended
Turkish economy sees total turnover down 20.9% in April

Turkish economy sees total turnover down 20.9% in April

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China
COVID-19 hits micro, small enterprises hardest: Survey

COVID-19 hits micro, small enterprises hardest: Survey
Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln
EU proposes opening of external borders from July

EU proposes opening of external borders from July
JPMorgan, European bank to support Turkish businesses

JPMorgan, European bank to support Turkish businesses
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap in April, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 12.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.