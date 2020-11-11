Turkey's current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

  • November 11 2020 10:37:40

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.4 billion in September, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11. 

The figure was a $2.8 billion surplus in the same month last year and down from $4.6 billion deficit previous month, the bank said.

Bringing 12-month rolling deficit to $27.5 billion as of September, current account deficit was below market expectations.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Monday showed that economists expected a deficit of $2.7 billion.

A group of 19 economists' estimates for the month ranged between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion.

The survey showed the end-2020 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $32.7 billion.


