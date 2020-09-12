Turkey’s culinary capital hosting int’l gastronomy fest

  • September 12 2020 09:48:59

GAZİANTEP- Anadolu Agency
The international gastronomy festival GastroAntep has started on Sept. 11 in Turkey’s southern Gaziantep, famous for culinary tradition.

The festival was organized by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, Gaziantep Development Foundation (GAGEV) and Silkroad Development Agency (IKA) under the coordination of the provincial governorship.

It has been the third event since the festival started in 2018. The cuisine of Gaziantep earned UNESCO's praise as a creative city in December 2015.

World-famous chefs and gourmands were among the attendants of the first day events of the festival, which started with the harvest of pistachio and making sire, a dessert unique to Gaziantep made with grape juice.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül said: "Last year, it was a bigger festival. This year, we meet with our citizens in a digital environment due to the pandemic."

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin said: "Gaziantep’s local tastes do not emerge by coincidence. There is an exemplary cooperation and great effort in this city."

The festival, which will last three days, features panels, competitions and presentations to be followed online.

