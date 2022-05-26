Turkey’s crude steel production increases

BRUSSELS

Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 million tons in April, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

In January-April, Turkey, which is the world’s eighth-largest producer of steel, produced a total of 12.8 million tons of steel, which marked a 3.2 percent decline from the same period of last year.

The April reading pointed to an improvement from the previous month. In March, the country’s crude steel output declined by 2.9 percent year-on-year to 3.3 million tons.

The World Steel Association said that global production was 162.7 million tons in April, a 5.1 percent decline compared to April 2021.

In China, the world’s largest producer, crude steel output fell by 5.2 percent to 92.8 million tons, while its production in the first four months plunged 10.3 percent from a year ago to 336.2 million tons.

India produced 10.1 million tons of crude steel in April, a 6.2 percent increase on an annual basis, while Japan’s production dropped 4.4 percent to 7.5 million tons.

The U.S., the world’s fourth-largest producer, saw a 3.9 percent decline in its output in April to 6.9 million tons.

The association also said that Russia is estimated to produce 6.4 million tons of steel last month, a slight 0.6 percent increase from a year ago.