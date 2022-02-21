Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister

KONYA

Turkey needs a comprehensive climate law and this legislation will be prepared as soon as possible, the country’s Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has said.

“It is time to lay out our road map and set out the priorities. The climate law, on which works are currently ongoing, will offer a framework to shape Turkey’s next 100 years,” Murat Kurum said in a speech at Turkey’s first Climate Council, which began yesterday in the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

In line with the common understanding that emerged at the council, in 2022 an updated long-term strategy and action plan as well as the nationally determined contribution (NDC) will be prepared, the minister added.

Kurum stressed that Turkey needs to have more production facilities which use renewable energy sources and finalize a long-term energy plan immediately.

“We should accelerate work to make our cities’ energy infrastructure more efficient and resilient. We are determined to take steps which will facilitate the wider use of zero-emission public transport, bicycles and logistics operations.”

In the industry sector, transition to green energy, the increased utilization of renewable energy resources, energy efficiency, and use of alternative raw materials should be one of Turkey’s priorities, according to the minister.

“This is particularly important for the steel, cement and petrochemicals industries. We should support products, which are manufactured by using alternative raw materials, through public procurement of such goods.”

Kurum stressed the importance of reducing waste and developing financial mechanisms which facilitate the transition to circular economy.

He also said that some 20 billion Turkish Liras will be made available to local governments in cooperation with the World Bank and JICA this year.

The Climate Council gathers nearly 1,000 government officials, academics, businesspeople, non-governmental organizations to lay out the country’s road map to meet its 2052 net zero emission and green development targets.

On the first day of the event, Kurum met with climate ambassadors from 209 universities. The council, organized by the Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, will end on Feb. 25.

During the five-day council, Turkey’s new roadmap in seven key areas, such as greenhouse gas reduction, green finance, carbon pricing, adaptation to climate change, local governments, migration, just transition, social policies as well as science and technology, will be determined, Kurum said ahead of the event.