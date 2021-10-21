Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $246 bln in September

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 2.18 trillion Turkish liras ($246 billion) at the end of September, official figures showed on Oct. 20.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up by 17.2% versus the end of September last year.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 41.5% of the debt stock is denominated in Turkey’s local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency.

While 1.18 trillion Turkish liras ($133.4 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 994.34 billion liras ($112.6 billion) was external, it added.

Data also showed that as of Sept. 30, the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 17.7 billion liras ($2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 8.86 at the end of September.