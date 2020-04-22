Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

  • April 22 2020 15:06:38

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

The Central Bank of Turkey on April 22 reduced its one-week repo rate 100 basis points.

The bank's policy rate -- also known as the one-week repo rate -- fell to 8.75% from 9.75%.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting -- the fourth of twelve meetings scheduled for 2020.

The Anadolu Agency survey of 15 economists expected on April 20 an average fall of 50 basis points on the one-week repo rate, with the lowest estimate at 25 basis points, and the highest at 100.

Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates
Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates

Last month, the Central Bank cut its interest rate by full point amid virus fears from 10.75% to 9.75% following reductions over the last nine months.

Since the beginning of this year, the bank has cut the rate by a total of 325 basis points.

In 2019, the bank gradually cut the rate by 1,200 basis points to 12% from 24%.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction
Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins
Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers
Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B
Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

The Central Bank of Turkey on April 22 reduced its one-week repo rate 100 basis points.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 