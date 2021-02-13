Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentine's Day

  • February 13 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentine's Day

NEVŞEHİR
Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentines Day

Couples are flocking to Turkey’s picturesque Cappadocia region for Valentine’s Day getaways, with occupancy rates at local accommodation topping 80% for this weekend, including the big day, Feb. 14.

Cappadocia offers guests fabulous holiday opportunities with its unique natural, historical and cultural richness, tailor made for special couples’ weekends.

Abdullah Inal, a local tourism official, told Anadolu Agency that after quiet months due to the pandemic, the increased bookings for Valentine's Day have been welcome, and stressed the steps taken for guests’ safety.

Cappadocia uses Turkey’s groundbreaking Safe Tourism Certificates for safety amid the pandemic, he said.

Serdar Atay, a local hotel manager, said there is intense demand for rooms as this year’s Valentine's Day falls on a weekend.

Foreign tourists can consult with tour operators for tours and other events, and even local tourists – who are subject to lockdown rules – can enjoy couples time in hotels and book hot-air balloon excursions in the morning.

valentine's day,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish lawmakers blast US letter on Turkey

    Turkish lawmakers blast US letter on Turkey

  2. Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

    Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

    Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

  4. Turkey not to ‘retreat’ on S-400 issue: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey not to ‘retreat’ on S-400 issue: Presidential spokesperson

  5. Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west

    Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west
Recommended
Bookmobile serves readers despite virus

Bookmobile serves readers despite virus
Eastern Anatolia offers over 17 km of uninterrupted skiing

Eastern Anatolia offers over 17 km of uninterrupted skiing
Antarctica hides Earth’s history, says Turkish scientist

Antarctica hides Earth’s history, says Turkish scientist
Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan

Turkey has at least 8.4 million university students: Erdoğan
Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone

Turkish Cyprus considers granting civilian status to Varosha military zone
Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west

Extreme weather conditions grip Turkey’s west
WORLD Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK news group

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK news group

Meghan Markle on Feb. 11 won her high-profile privacy claim against a British newspaper group for publishing a private letter that she wrote to her estranged father.
ECONOMY Turkey to use first gas from Black Sea in Q1, 2023

Turkey to use first gas from Black Sea in Q1, 2023

Turkey will start using gas from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea in the first quarter of 2023, government sources told Anadolu Agency on Feb. 11. 
SPORTS Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which is among the world’s foremost tourism destinations, has recently hosted three world-class tennis tournaments.