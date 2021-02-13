Turkey’s Cappadocia region hotspot for Valentine's Day

NEVŞEHİR

Couples are flocking to Turkey’s picturesque Cappadocia region for Valentine’s Day getaways, with occupancy rates at local accommodation topping 80% for this weekend, including the big day, Feb. 14.

Cappadocia offers guests fabulous holiday opportunities with its unique natural, historical and cultural richness, tailor made for special couples’ weekends.

Abdullah Inal, a local tourism official, told Anadolu Agency that after quiet months due to the pandemic, the increased bookings for Valentine's Day have been welcome, and stressed the steps taken for guests’ safety.

Cappadocia uses Turkey’s groundbreaking Safe Tourism Certificates for safety amid the pandemic, he said.

Serdar Atay, a local hotel manager, said there is intense demand for rooms as this year’s Valentine's Day falls on a weekend.

Foreign tourists can consult with tour operators for tours and other events, and even local tourists – who are subject to lockdown rules – can enjoy couples time in hotels and book hot-air balloon excursions in the morning.