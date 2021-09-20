Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

  • September 20 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, will kick off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

The five-day festival, jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, is going to last until Sept. 26 in Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.

The festival will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to all visitors who have proof of either two COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative PCR test.

Allowing young people to showcase their abilities in technological fields, such as rocketry, robotics and aerospace design, the event is expected to host hundreds of thousands of people this year.

The event will include a host of activities, such as air shows with warplanes and helicopters, seminars, summits, tournaments and fairs.

The tech contests will be organized into 34 different categories this year in line with the organization, which also will be live-streamed through related institutional social media channels.

In addition to the usual areas of expertise, the contestants will also compete in swarm simulation, culture and tourism technologies, drone technologies, artificial intelligence, industrial technologies and other areas, while high school students will compete in polar research projects.

Contestants who succeed in ranking high in the competition will be rewarded up to 4 million Turkish Liras ($462,000) in total.

TURKEY Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  2. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

  3. Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

    Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

  4. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  5. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam
Recommended
Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list
Carmakers dominate Turkeys top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list
Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires

Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires
Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

Prices at markets come under strict scrunity
Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services
Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, will kick off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.