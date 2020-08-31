Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.

Dylan Pereira from Luxembourg and French driver Florian Latorre came in second and third, respectively.

This was Güven’s second victory of the year.

It keeps his championship hopes alive as the Turkish driver is in the third spot in the overall standings with 113 points.

The next race is scheduled to be held from Sept. 4-6 in Italy.