Turkey's automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

  • April 06 2020 09:43:44

Turkey's automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

Turkey's automotive exports decreased by 10% to stand at $6.98 billion year-on-year in the first quarter due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association said.

The country's automotive exports were $7.75 billion in the first quarter of 2019, the association's data showed on March 5. 

Monthly automotive exports also decreased by 28.5% to $2.1 billion in March, it said.

In the first quarter, the country's overall exports also posted a decline of 4%.

The automotive sector's exports to the EU countries narrowed by 31% in March.

Ruhsar Pekcan, the Turkish trade minister, has said last week that there will be a drop in the total foreign trade of Turkey, but the government is working to keep at the minimum level.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 501 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the number of infected people reached 23,934, according to official figures late on April 4. 
 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 574, with 27,069 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 574, with 27,069 total cases

  3. Will Turkey activate the S-400s?

    Will Turkey activate the S-400s?

  4. Bursa island for sale attracts interest amid coronavirus

    Bursa island for sale attracts interest amid coronavirus

  5. Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain

    Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain
Recommended
Turkish Cargo maintains operations for healthier world

Turkish Cargo maintains operations for healthier world
‘Short time’ applications reach 420,000: Ministry

‘Short time’ applications reach 420,000: Ministry
Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Hazelnut exports reap $1.65 bln in Sept-March

Hazelnut exports reap $1.65 bln in Sept-March
New rules introduced for utility bills

New rules introduced for utility bills
Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 1.27 million on April 6 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

Turkey's automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

Turkey's automotive exports decreased by 10% to stand at $6.98 billion year-on-year in the first quarter due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association said.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 