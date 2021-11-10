Turkey’s Arçelik secures 150 mln euros EBRD loan for green manufacturing

  • November 10 2021 09:00:20

Turkey’s Arçelik secures 150 mln euros EBRD loan for green manufacturing

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Arçelik secures 150 mln euros EBRD loan for green manufacturing

Turkish home appliance manufacturer Arçelik said on Nov. 9 it has secured a €150 million ($173.9 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for green manufacturing.

The loan, which will support a three-year environmentally sustainable investment program, will come in two parts.

Some €83 million, the first externally verified green loan to Turkish manufacturing, will support a green investment program to transform processes and plants and fund the research and development of greener products.

The remaining €67 million will finance upgrades at the company’s refrigerator plant in Eskişehir and at its cooking appliances plant in Bolu.

The EBRD previously provided a €150 million loan to help the company produce more energy-efficient and low-noise refrigerators and washing machines, which are in high demand, especially in foreign markets, it noted.

The new investments will help the company achieve its 2030 climate targets, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, it added.

"We applaud Arçelik’s leadership in the green transition of Turkey’s manufacturing sector. Its pioneering experience shows that environmental improvements go hand in hand with profit-making and improved competitiveness," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

"The costs of materials, energy and compliance have increased, and customers, investors and local communities have higher expectations. Therefore, managing operations in an environmentally and socially responsible manner is a business imperative," she added.

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said the private sector has an important responsibility in decarbonization of the industry and the transition to a net-zero economy.

"The business world must set an example for both the planet’s future and sustainable development. Arçelik is taking firm steps in this direction with its green investments," he said.

"We will translate important goals into action on the path to becoming a net-zero company throughout our value chain by 2050. Financing our environmental sustainability and research and development projects with the green loan provided by the EBRD will be integral to achieving that."

Arçelik was named industry leader in the household durables category of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Review in 2020 for the second year in a row.

The EBRD has so far invested €14 billion in Turkey through 351 projects, with 95% of those in the private sector. Half of its portfolio in Turkey promotes the green transition.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  2. Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

    Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

  3. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  4. Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

  5. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line
Recommended
Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
Turkish Airlines rebuffs claims of fueling migrant crisis as without any basis

Turkish Airlines rebuffs claims of fueling migrant crisis as 'without any basis'
Air passenger traffic leaps 52 percent in 10 months

Air passenger traffic leaps 52 percent in 10 months
Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan
Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills
Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.