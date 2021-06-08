Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

  June 08 2021

ANKARA
Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for April is expected to rise by 63.5% year-on-year, according to a survey on June 7. 

The estimates of a group of 11 experts surveyed by Anadolu Agency ranged between 52% and 70.5% with an average increase of 63.5%.

They also estimated that the unadjusted industrial production index for the same month would increase by 61.8% on an annual basis.

In March 2020, the calendar-adjusted and unadjusted industrial production indices were up 16.6% and 19.9%, respectively, year-on-year.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data where calendar and holiday-originated effects are removed.


