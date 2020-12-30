Turkey’s anti-virus measures yield positive results

ANKARA

Turkey’s new pandemic measures introduced on Nov. 21 have yielded positive results.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, 2.17 million people were diagnosed with COVID-19 among the nearly 24 million tests conducted since March 11, when the first positive case was confirmed in the country. The infection rate was 9%.

As many as 20,135 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while over 2 million patients recovered so far.

From March 17, when the country's first death from the disease was confirmed, until Dec. 18, the death rate was around 1% based on the total number of cases. The rate of those recovering from the disease was recorded at 94.2%.

According to the data shared by Turkey’s Health Ministry, there have been drops in the numbers of active cases, daily patients, and patients in critical condition, while the number of patients recovering in the same period has increased.

After subtracting the number of recovered patients and deaths from the total cases, the number of active cases has decreased significantly in the last 10 days. The number of active cases, which was 207,366 on Dec. 19, fell by almost half on Dec. 28 and was recorded as 105,207.

The fall in the number of patients in critical condition was also reflected in the daily figures. The number of patients in critical condition, which was announced as 5,501 on Dec. 19, dropped by 1,250 in the last 10 days to 4,251. In the same period, the daily number of patients, which was 4,002, decreased by %42 to 2,816.

During this period, a total of 283,881 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Following the announcement of the first coronavirus case in Turkey on March 11, preventive measures were implemented as part of fight against COVID-19.

With the increasing number of cases and fatalities, Turkey took new measures, imposing curfews across the country since Nov. 21. The curfew takes effect between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays, while covering whole weekends.

Meanwhile, malls, markets, restaurants, and hairdressers open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week, with restaurants only providing delivery services. In addition, on the weekends, only bakeries are allowed to open.

People over the age of 65 and under 20 are not allowed to use public transport.

Education will continue online until the end of the year and all sports competitions will continue to be played without audience.

A total of 30 people, including relatives, are allowed to attend funerals and wedding ceremonies.

Events where people would come together such as religious holidays, condolence visits, and New Year celebrations are banned.

Places such as Turkish baths, saunas, massage parlors, swimming pools, and amusement parks are temporarily closed.