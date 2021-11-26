Turkey's new drill ship to begin operations next year

  November 26 2021

ANKARA
Turkey's fourth drill ship will begin drilling activities next summer, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 25.

The new ship, which is capable of operating in harsh sea conditions and even in high-pressure reservoirs, will join the fleet in the spring of 2022.

This is part of exploratory work that will accelerate in the first quarter of 2022 with the Fatih drill ship scheduled to drill one more natural gas exploration well.

"We plan to finalize the pre-production completion operations in all wells in 2022," Dönmez said.

 

More than 50 people were reported to have died on Nov. 25 after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort ended in tragedy.

