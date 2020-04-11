Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's two-day curfew in 31 provinces took effect at midnight on April 10 to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made announcement late on April 10 andsaid it would affect the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanliurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

A circular on the issue was sent to governorships that said bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health and medical supplies would continue to operate.

The curfew would not be applicable to those carrying out burial procedures for first-degree-relatives and anyone who have an appointment for blood and plasma donation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

Bread to be delivered

Meanwhile, bread will be delivered to Turkish residents as provinces across the country are now under a curfew because of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said early on April 11.

It said bread will be delivered by bakeries-owned vehicles and staff, as well as members of the Vefa Social Support Group that was formed to help those aged 65 and older, or who have chronic illnesses after the government issued a

stay-at-home policy March 21.