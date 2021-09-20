Turkey wins consecutive Euro amputee football cup

ISTANBUL

Turkish national amputee football team has yet again bagged the European Championship title by defeating Spain 6-0, marking the victory for the second time in a row.

The team clinched the trophy with a hat trick from Ömer Güleryüz, a brace from Kemal Güleş and a goal from Rahmi Özcan at Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

They dominated the tournament by scoring 36 goals and conceding only two.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president and officials congratulated the team following the overwhelming victory.

“I sincerely congratulate our national amputee football team, which wrote a great success story by winning the European Amputee Football Championship for the second time in a row,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

“Turkey is proud of you guys,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also congratulated the national team squad and technical staff, saying, “Our boys are the best in Europe.”

Being third at the World Amputee Championship in 2007, the country’s national team bagged the trophy in the European Championship in 2017 after beating England 2-1 in the Istanbul final.