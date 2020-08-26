Turkey will take what it deserves in Aegean, Black Sea and Med Sea: Erdoğan

MUŞ

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 26 that Turkey will take what it deserves in the Aegean, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 11th-century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt, the president also called on Ankara's counterparts to avoid mistakes that he said would bring their destruction.

"We will not compromise what is ours... We are determined to do whatever is necessary," he added.

"We don't have our eye on someone else's territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours," Erdoğan said, urging Greece to "avoid wrongs that will be the path to ruin."

"We want everyone to see Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, determination, means and courage will be tested. If we say we will do something, we will do it, and we will pay the price," he said.

Turkey sent the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel accompanied by warships to disputed waters on August 10. Its activities were meant to end on Aug. 23 but were extended to Aug. 27.

Germany has led the charge in Europe to defuse tensions, dispatching its foreign minister to Ankara and Athens on Tuesday to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Both sides said they were open to dialogue after talks with the German minister, and there will be an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.