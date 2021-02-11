Turkey will continue its fight against YPG in northern Syria: Akar

  • February 11 2021 15:54:00

Turkey will continue its fight against YPG in northern Syria: Akar

KARS
Turkey will continue its fight against YPG in northern Syria: Akar

Turkey will not abandon its struggle against the YPG’s efforts to create a terror corridor in northern Syria, the Turkish defense minister has said, in a clear message to the United States which declared that its policy to partner with the YPG in the fight against ISIL will not change.

“Our anti-terror struggle will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated. Accordingly, our fight against the YPG, which is nothing different from the PKK, will also continue. It’s better our allies and friends know about it,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters in eastern province of Kars where Turkish and Azerbaijani troops conducted a joint military exercise on Feb. 11.

Akar’s statement was regarded as a message to the United States which recently said it won’t change its policy of supporting the YPG as its local partner in the fight against ISIL in northeastern Syria. Turkey recognizes the YPG as the PKK’s offshoot in Syria and therefore as terrorist. The U.S. says it is siding with the SDF in Syria.

“The terror corridor [in northern Syria] was smashed. Afterwards, everybody should know that a terror corridor cannot be created there,” Akar stated, referring to the Turkish army’s cross border operations into Syria to defeat the YPG and ISIL.

The minister stressed that a political process accompanied with efforts to write a new constitution for Syria could be possible thanks to the Turkish army’s elimination of terrorists in Syria, including ISIL and the YPG.

“More than a million Syrians returned to their homes voluntarily, safely and in dignity. Some 450,000 of them returned to Idlib. Turkey has been undertaking and will undertake all the measures in the fields of education, health and humanitarian assistance for the normalization of life in Syria,” he added.

[HH] Turkey launches new op in N Iraq

Likewise, Turkey’s military operations also continue in northern Iraq where the PKK has its main headquarters and training facilities, Akar said.

A new operation “Claw II” in Gara province of northern Iraq was launched early Feb. 11 with the objective of deconstructing PKK hideouts and other facilities, the minister informed. “As a result, both Iraqis and our citizens will be much more secure and comfortable. Our mobility in northern Iraq will endure.”

Akar reiterated that the sole objective of these operations is to secure the Turkish borders and citizens while emphasizing Turkey’s full respect to the territorial integrity of Iraq.

On the tension in the eastern Mediterranean, Akar called on Greece to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and provocative moves. “We expect our Greek friends to abandon to try to turn our bilateral issues into a problem between Turkey and or Turkey and the U.S. That won’t resolve the problem but will expand it,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  2. Turkey aims to vaccinate 60 percent of population: Minister

    Turkey aims to vaccinate 60 percent of population: Minister

  3. Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

    Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

  4. Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

    Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

  5. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases
Recommended
Former CHP MP returns to parliament after rights violation verdict

Former CHP MP returns to parliament after rights violation verdict
Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM

Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM
Euronews to shut down Turkish service

Euronews to shut down Turkish service
CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process
Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release
Bahçeli to run for another term as MHP leader

Bahçeli to run for another term as MHP leader
WORLD Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.
ECONOMY Turkeys poultry production slipped in 2020

Turkey's poultry production slipped in 2020

Turkey's chicken meat production was over 2.1 million tons in 2020, according to data released by the country's statistical authority on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals on Feb. 10 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. 