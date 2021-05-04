Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  • May 04 2021 13:15:29

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

ISTANBUL
Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

Turkish officials are weighing road maps in a bid to gradually reopen Turkey if the number of virus cases drops to targeted levels after the 17-day full nationwide lockdown that will end on May 17.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the impact of the lockdown that began on April 29 to decide what steps should be taken next.

According to the gradual reopening plans under consideration, schools will open first, while small businesses, such as barbershops, salons and lawyers’ offices, will resume operations in the second stage of the reopening process.

In the third stage, restaurants and cafes will open but under strict rules, including limited capacity and serving customers outdoor.

If the vaccination drive gains momentum and at the same time the daily cases decline to desired levels, Turkey can move toward gradual reopening, officials said, adding that weeknight curfews and weekend lockdowns might still remain in place

According to officials, the target is to bring the number of cases from the current 400 cases per 100,000 people to 100 after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will take place between May 13 and May 15.

“We need to bring the number of daily cases below 10,000,” they added.

Professor Mehmet Ceyhan, an expert in infectious diseases at Hacettepe University in Ankara, warned about risks from people returning from resort towns or hometowns to big cities after the lockdown.

“If all restrictions are lifted immediately, and people return to cities in an uncontrolled manner, the virus cases may surge in mid-June,” Ceyhan said.

He also proposed a gradual reopening which will span through a period of six to eight weeks.

COVID-19 is now widespread among young people and children, Ceyhan stressed, noting that Turkey might not witness a fourth wave of the outbreak if some 70 percent to 75 percent of the population received their vaccinations.

“Turkey needs to make necessary arrangements to inoculate people aged below 18, which constitute 20 percent of the population,” he added.

Vaccine deliveries

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on May 3 reiterated that the target in the jab drive was to vaccinate people aged over 40 by the end of June.

“We also want to vaccinate our citizens over 18 years of age and our young people during the summer,” the minister said.

Turkey has signed deals with different suppliers for COVID-19 vaccines, Koca noted.

“We are talking about 240 million vaccines in total where 100 million of them are [Chinese] Sinovac. With a number of positive developments in the coming days, we estimate that [these vaccine] shipments can start again this month,” the minister said.

Apart from this, 50 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered in over six months and there is also an agreement for a total of 90 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech injection, according to Koca.

To date, Turkey has administered more than 23.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 14.1 million people have received the first dose while nearly 9.6 million have been given both doses of the vaccines.

covid 19, pandemic,

TURKEY Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown
MOST POPULAR

  1. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

  2. Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

    Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

  3. Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

    Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

  4. Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

    Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

  5. Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

    Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Recommended
MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts

MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts
‘Meow’ sounds from mobile phone help save stranded kittens

‘Meow’ sounds from mobile phone help save stranded kittens
Turkey seeks new dialogue mechanisms with Egypt: AKP spokesman

Turkey seeks new dialogue mechanisms with Egypt: AKP spokesman
Iraqs Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister

Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister
Turkish woman becomes first ‘champion female chair’

Turkish woman becomes first ‘champion female chair’
WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29% year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Süper Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory on May 3 against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. 