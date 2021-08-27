Turkey, US seek to boost bilateral trade

ANKARA

The top Turkish and U.S. trade officials discussed areas of cooperation and efforts to further increase the bilateral trade volume, the Turkish Trade Ministry said in a statement on Aug. 27.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Turkey’s Trade Minister Mehmet Muş and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to increase bilateral dialogue and expand cooperation in various fields, read the statement.

The two sides underlined the importance of raising the trade target much higher, stressing their expectations from each other in various areas, especially in market access, it added.

Muş raised Turkey’s demand for the elimination of additional taxes applied by the U.S. in the steel industry, pointing out the consultation processes carried out within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

He said Turkey will continue to work with the U.S. on bilateral and multilateral platforms to further increase their trade volume.

Muş also proposed the establishment of a joint working group and invited the US trade representative to Turkey, read the statement.

Tai pointed out that there are important areas of cooperation with Turkey within the G20, OECD, and the World Trade Organization, adding that Washington stands ready to cooperate with Ankara in various areas.



















