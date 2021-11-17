Turkey urges all parties to support Lebanese gov’t to hold elections on time

  • November 17 2021 09:00:00

Turkey urges all parties to support Lebanese gov’t to hold elections on time

BEIRUT
Turkey urges all parties to support Lebanese gov’t to hold elections on time

All parties should support the Lebanese government to hold general elections on time, the Turkish foreign minister said on Nov. 16.

“Everyone needs to support the government to find solutions to the crises in Lebanon and to hold the general elections on time,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters during a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Lebanese people, waiting for an “urgent solution” to their problems, should not have to “pay the price of regional bargaining,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey always attaches importance to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability, and prosperity, Çavuşoğlu noted, saying they extended the necessary support and solidarity to Lebanon after the explosions in Beirut Port and Akkar.

"We also provided support to the Lebanese army and security forces for the stability and security of Lebanon," he said.

He went on to say that Turkey's contribution to the UN Interim Task Force for Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been extended for another year.

Emphasizing that they want to further develop ties with Lebanon in every field, Çavuşoğlu said they discussed ways to improve relations in many fields, especially in the tourism, energy, and agriculture sectors.

He noted that Turkey is the first choice of the Lebanese people in terms of tourism, and the Turkish people's interest and love for Lebanon are “clearly evident.”

On the Syrian crisis, he said Turkey and Lebanon are the most affected countries. He said they agreed to cooperate on the return of Syrians to their countries.

Crisis between Lebanon, some Gulf countries

Regarding the crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf countries, Çavuşoğlu said: "We want this problem to be resolved as soon as possible through diplomacy based on mutual respect and dialogue. As Turkey, we are ready to do our part."

As for the regional issues, he said they will continue to work together with Lebanon on Palestine.

Responding to the questions of the press after the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said he received information about the developments and initiatives regarding the solution of the problem between the Gulf countries and Lebanon.

On the explosion in Beirut port in 2020, he said they visited Beirut with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, and noted that Turkey did its best to heal the wounds of the country by providing around $5 million in support.

He added that he is ready to do his best with his companies for the construction of Beirut port and Lebanon's infrastructure and superstructure projects.

The Beirut port blast in August 2020 killed more than 200 people, wounded around 6,000, and left some 300,000 homeless besides causing massive damage and further weakening Lebanon’s already fragile economy.

After the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of "diplomatic education" at the level of the Foreign Ministry.

Later on Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu met with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“Discussed our multidimensional relations in detail with PM @Najib_Mikati of #Lebanon. Our support to stability of brotherly Lebanon will continue,” Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo from their meeting.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

    Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

  2. Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

    Painstaking, risky work underway to protect Sümela Monastery

  3. Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

    Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

  4. MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

    MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

  5. CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity

    CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity
Recommended
Turkey, US hold high-level defense meeting in positive atmosphere: Ministry

Turkey, US hold high-level defense meeting in positive atmosphere: Ministry
Turkey donates military vehicles to Somali National Army

Turkey donates military vehicles to Somali National Army
Turkish poet Sezai Karakoç passes away at 88

Turkish poet Sezai Karakoç passes away at 88
Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border

Turkish, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss tension at Armenia border
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues
‘Sisters’ continue famous stick man’s legacy at museum

‘Sisters’ continue famous stick man’s legacy at museum
WORLD One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

One dead in mudslides that cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada

Police said on Nov. 16 at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $124.4 billion as of end-September, the Central Bank revealed on Nov. 17.
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 