Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

  • October 20 2021 12:44:00

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

ANKARA
Turkey unveils space agencys strategic plan for 2022-26

The Turkish Space Agency's strategic plan for 2022-26 was unveiled in a report on Oct. 20, setting out its aim of making Turkey globally competitive through developing the aerospace sector.

The report contains the basic principles and policies of the space agency, medium- and long-term goals, and performance criteria.

Commenting on the report, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said besides its economic benefits, the aerospace sector will create added value for Turkey such as sensitive monitoring of the earth and smart transportation applications.

"For this reason, our country realizing its space strategy in an efficient, safe and sustainable way carries great importance," he argued.

Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım, the head of the Turkish Space Agency, said Turkey is in the running to become an important player with its space industry and infrastructure, which has gained great capabilities through communication and earth observation satellites.

Economy,

ECONOMY Turkey unveils space agencys strategic plan for 2022-26

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

  2. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  3. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  4. Turkey criticizes EU report on membership

    Turkey criticizes EU report on membership

  5. ‘Safe tourism’ lures foreign visitors to Antalya

    ‘Safe tourism’ lures foreign visitors to Antalya
Recommended
Steps in human development stressed for Turkeys economic growth

Steps in human development stressed for Turkey's economic growth
Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
Turkey claims more than 1% share in global exports for 1st time

Turkey claims more than 1% share in global exports for 1st time
‘Safe tourism’ lures foreign visitors to Antalya

‘Safe tourism’ lures foreign visitors to Antalya
German firms see Turkey as hub for accessing huge market

German firms see Turkey as hub for accessing huge market
Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly
WORLD N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea said on Oct. 20 that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities.

ECONOMY Turkey unveils space agencys strategic plan for 2022-26

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

The Turkish Space Agency's strategic plan for 2022-26 was unveiled in a report on Oct. 20, setting out its aim of making Turkey globally competitive through developing the aerospace sector.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 