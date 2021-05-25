Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  • May 25 2021 11:58:29

Turkey under attack, says interior minister

ANKARA
Turkey under attack, says interior minister

Claims voiced by a ringleader who is now based abroad are part of an ongoing operation against Turkey and its rise in the region, the interior minister has said, maintaining that he became the subject of such an attack because of his success in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

“There is an economic attack against Turkey. They want Turkey’s economy to shrink and lose its capability to maneuver. I am not the subject. Turkey is the subject of an operation,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a televised interview late May 24.

Soylu responded to the questions about claims made by Sedat Peker, a notorious gang leader who is believed to be residing in the United Arab Emirates.

“All these claims and slanders by an organized crime convict are nonsense,” Soylu said, accusing him of being the speaker of foreign powers attacking Turkey.

“Turkey is in Libya, Syria, eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey has prevented the establishment of a terror state in northern Syria. We have almost cleared Turkey of the terrorists,” he said.

Criticizing the opposition leaders for taking Peker’s claims into account and using them for political reasons, Soylu said: “They know my past. I will give up my life if they accuse me of having a relationship with the mafia or of conducting illegal affairs.”

Soylu said that the reason he was attacked was the fact that he carried out a very successful campaign against terrorism and organized crime during his mandate as the interior minister. “I had to act against this person as I realized that there was a dirty plan put on the stage,” he added.

politics,

TURKEY Turkey under attack, says interior minister

Turkey under attack, says interior minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  2. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  3. Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  5. Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

    Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot
Recommended
Former PM Yıldırım refutes claims on social media

Former PM Yıldırım refutes claims on social media
Ruling AKP about to complete draft bill on election law

Ruling AKP about to complete draft bill on election law
To declare HDP as illegal is inappropriate: Kılıçdaroğlu

To declare HDP as illegal is inappropriate: Kılıçdaroğlu
Nation Alliance slams escalation during Akşeners visit to Black Sea region

Nation Alliance slams escalation during Akşener's visit to Black Sea region
Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener
President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting

President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting
WORLD Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on May 25, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity usage down in May

Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry fell on a monthly basis in May, according to official data announced on May 25. 
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.