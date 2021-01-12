Turkey to support theaters with nearly $2 mln amid pandemic

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry will support theaters, the most affected sector from the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly $2 million in 2021, it said on Jan. 11.

According to a statement, the support package was increased by three-and-a-half times this season compared to the 2018-19 season.

The package will be extended to 451 private theaters, it said.

In 2019-2020, private theaters received some 6.1 million Turkish liras (nearly $820,000) in support.

The ministry will introduce new works of local playwrights this season for art enthusiasts both physically and digitally.