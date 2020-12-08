Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's vice president on Dec. 7 said the country would take measures to strengthen its judicial system.

"In the coming months, we'll take some new steps towards strengthening the rule of law, and a predictable, easily accessible, fast and efficient judicial system," Fuat Oktay told the lawmakers in a speech on the 2021 budget.

Oktay underlined that judicial authority in Turkey belongs solely to the country's judiciary.

"The judiciary does not receive orders, instructions, advice or suggestions from any person, institution or authority," Oktay said.

Turkey's judicial system is the guarantee of rule of law in the country, Oktay said, adding: "It will continue to do so."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared last month that his administration would enact sweeping reforms in the economy and judiciary with new steps that would raise the standards of democratic rights and freedoms.

He had also stressed the importance of protecting the balance between security and freedom.