Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

  • February 20 2021 13:55:43

Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

Turkey will start to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions as of March 1, Turkey's health minister said on
Feb. 20. 

Underlining that they are working carefully on normalization steps, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the process will start with provincial public health councils dealing with four risk levels in line with Health Ministry criteria.

Announcing earlier this week an easing of restrictions starting in March, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said provinces will be categorized as low, medium, high, or very high risk based on infection rates and the vaccination process.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and weekends to curb the virus’ spread.

Since December 2019, when it first emerged, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.45 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Normalization in Turkish provinces to be based on points scoring-system

    Normalization in Turkish provinces to be based on points scoring-system

  2. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  3. Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan

    Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan

  4. Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

    Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkish retiree devoted to stray animals after dog dies

Turkish retiree devoted to stray animals after dog dies
Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims
Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan
Botanist enriches Turkeys flora

Botanist enriches Turkey's flora

Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan

Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan
WORLD Germany gives extra 1.5 bln euros for global vaccine rollout

Germany gives extra 1.5 bln euros for global vaccine rollout

Germany is donating an additional 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to boost the rollout of vaccines in the world’s poorest countries, the finance minister said on Feb. 19, increasing an earlier contribution of 600 million euros.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

A title-pursuing Trabzonspor team defeated a Başakşehir squad that is having a tough time in the Turkish top football division with a 1-0 score on Feb. 19 evening.