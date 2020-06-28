Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq amid pandemic

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will send medical aid to Iraqi and Turkmen people, presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said on June 28.

The aid will be dispatched upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Thanking Turkey on Twitter, Iraqi Turkmen Front head Ersat Salihi said this will reduce coronavirus cases in the country.

"Turkey always stands with its Turkmen and Iraqi brothers," Kalın responded to Salihi's post.

Iraq reported more than 43,000 virus cases and 1,660 deaths by June 28.