Turkey to seal borders to stop terrorists, says minister

ANKARA

With its latest anti-terror operation, Claw-Lock, Turkey will seal its borders and make it impossible for the terrorists to enter Turkish soil, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

Speaking in the southeastern province of Şırnak after inspecting a border post on April 25, Akar said, “Some 56 terrorists have been neutralized during Operation Claw-Lock until now.”

The minister stressed that the operation was ongoing successfully, saying, “With the end of the operation, we will seal the borderline.”

“It would be impossible for terrorists to enter our soil,” he added.

The Turkish army launched the major offensive against PKK hideouts and targets in the Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq in the early hours of April 18, where the terrorist organization has its training camps and other hideouts.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the EU.