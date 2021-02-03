Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

  • February 03 2021 09:11:30

Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

AĞRI
Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

Mount Ağrı in eastern Turkey, also known as Mount Ararat, will be reopened to climbers on Feb. 4, thanks to effective anti-terror operations.

The country’s tallest mountain, dubbed the "roof of Turkey” with its height of 5,137 meters (16,853 feet), is located in the eastern border province of Igdir.

Due to an insurgency by PKK terrorists, the mountain was closed to climbers in 2015.

News of its imminent reopening was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the people of the region.

While many mountaineers have begun planning activities, the local people are also looking forward to days when visitors will come to the region again.

Savcı Sayan, the mayor of Ağrı province, told Anadolu Agency that reopening Mount Ağrı to climbers after a long period is a very important step for both the region and the country’s peace and security.

Stressing that the reopening has tourism and security dimensions, he said there is no risk of terrorism in the region.

“Trust is very important in tourism. Climbing has a great value in terms of people’s psychology in the region. Mount Ağrı is a capital in itself. Until today, we could not benefit from that treasury and capital,” he said.

Underlining that climbing is a “spark” of the Great Mount Ağrı Project, he said the project will contribute to Turkey's economy, tourism and the development of Ağrı.

Muhammed Akkuş, head of the photography and nature association in Iğdır province, said there are already very positive returns from people that will lead to a huge tourism boom.

“Mount Ağrı should not be thought of as just a peak. It is a hidden paradise. Being home to waterfalls, lakes, meteor craters, hidden forests and thousands of wild animals, the opening of Mount Ağrı will be a huge benefit to Turkey,” Akkuş added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

    Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

  2. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  3. Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

    Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

    Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

  5. Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus

    Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus
Recommended
Snow depth shrinks during winter season in Turkey

Snow depth shrinks during winter season in Turkey
Nationalist party leader backs Erdoğan on drafting new constitution

Nationalist party leader backs Erdoğan on drafting new constitution
Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Turkish ministry presents documentary on invasive species

Turkish ministry presents documentary on invasive species
Turkey’s biggest basin, sinkhole struggles with drought

Turkey’s biggest basin, sinkhole struggles with drought
Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease
WORLD WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

World Health Organization investigators on Feb. 3 visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they’d intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
ECONOMY Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Feb. 2 he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world’s most valuable firms.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 