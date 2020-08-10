Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

ANKARA

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced his ministry will perform intensive inspections for the second time in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak on Aug. 11.

“We will be in the field again in markets, workplaces, public transportation, roads, shopping areas, restaurants, cafeterias, commercial taxis, and all living areas,” the minister tweeted on Aug. 10.

On the other hand, the Interior Ministry sent a circular on “COVID-19 Measures Audits” to 81 provincial governor’s offices.

The inspections will take place consistently to raise the awareness of both business owners and service providers and the citizens to ensure they comply with the measures and rules at the highest level, said the circular.

“For this purpose, an effective inspection will be carried out in the field for the next 10 days, based on the subject/field of activity [such as determining inspection on all restaurants day wise and checking public transportation alternately],” said the circular.

The inspections will commence in all provinces and districts by forming teams with the participation of governors, district governors, mayors, managers and staff of relevant public institutions and organizations, village/neighborhood mukhtars, professional chambers, general law enforcement units (police, gendarmerie, coast guard) and private law enforcement officers (police, private security, etc.)

Three people who had tested positive for COVID-19 got caught during the citywide inspections flouting quarantine in Istanbul, the provincial police department stated.