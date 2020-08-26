Turkey to partially reopen football to fans in October

ISTANBUL

Turkey's football federation agreed on Aug. 25 to allow a limited number of fans to attend Super Lig matches starting in October - but only if everyone wears masks.

The stadiums can use up to 30% capacity for the fans, with all the stands open to the spectators, said a league statement.

The body temperature of all fans will be checked upon arrival, and they will have to wear a mask during the games.

Since matches resumed this summer with measures against the novel coronavirus, Turkish fans were not allowed to attend games.

Turkey requires everyone to wear masks outdoors at all times in most cities and the board made the rule apply to stadiums as well.

This June, Turkey's top-tier Super Lig resumed play after a three-month break due to the pandemic, playing at empty stadiums and using a host of safety measures to protect the public health. The new season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 11.