Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

  • April 23 2021 12:26:00

Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

ISTANBUL
Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

Turkish authorities on April 23 started procedures to issue an international warrant to arrest and extradite the missing founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, state media reported. 

Following the request, Interpol issued a red notice for the Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Özer who fled to the Albanian capital of Tirana with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.

Turkish authorities on April 22 detained 62 people over alleged links to the Istanbul-based cryptocurrency exchange.

The suspects were apprehended in raids carried out in eight cities including Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported. Police issued arrest warrants for 16 other people.

There was no immediate information about the detainees.

The Thodex exchange suspended trading after posting a mysterious message on Wednesday saying it needed five days to deal with an unspecified outside investment.

Reports said the exchange shut down while holding at least $2 billion from 391,000 investors.

Investors’ lawyer Oguz Evren Kılıç told AFP on Thursday that hundreds of thousands of users were unable to get access to their digital wallets.

"We have started the legal procedures and lodged a complaint at the prosecutor’s office," he said.

Prosecutors were investigating the businessman on charges of "aggravated fraud and founding a criminal organization".

Police raided the company’s headquarters on the Asian side of Istanbul and seized computers and digital materials, press reports revealed.

In a message on the company’s Twitter account, Özer said he was abroad for meetings with foreign investors and would return home "in a few days and cooperate with judicial authorities so that the truth can come out".

 

 

cyrpto, Currency, Turkey, Economy,

TURKEY Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  2. Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

    Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

  3. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  4. Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

    Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

  5. Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions

    Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions
Recommended
Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum

Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum
Syrian craftsman expands business in Turkey

Syrian craftsman expands business in Turkey
Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone

Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone
Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier

Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier
Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK

Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK
Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective

Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective
WORLD World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming.
ECONOMY Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish prosecutors on April 22 opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange platform shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 