Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

  • August 16 2021 16:28:32

Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

ANKARA
Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

Turkey will take additional measures in order not to lag behind in green transformation and digital economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, urging that recent forest fires and flash flood disasters have shown what kind of consequences Turkey may face in the future should necessary steps are not taken.

“As a country having ambitions at the global scale, we surely don’t step back from our objectives for a strong and stable growth. But we cannot accept disrupting our nature and exploiting our workforce. No matter how much technology that harms the environment makes our lives easier, it is nothing more than a weapon targeting human,” Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of 26 factories at the Organized Industrial Site in the Turkish capital on Aug. 16.

“We have to be sensitive in protecting our nature while continuing our efforts to further develop our country.”

Erdoğan recalled that Turkey has recently suffered from major natural disasters like forest fires and flash floods that killed scores of people as a result of climate change. “We can never compensate our natural values once we lose them,” Erdoğan stressed.

That’s why the Turkish economy should transform into a greener and digital shape, Erdoğan said, “In the coming period, we will take some additional measures in order not to lag behind green economy. In addition, we will provide financial support up to 1 million liras for the digitalization of small and medium size entrepreneurs to establish a strong digitalized manufacturing ecosystem.”

Turkey should quit “wild growth” and adopt “compassionate growth” for the protection of the nature, he stressed, recalling that Turkey has openly seen how heat waves and other extreme weather conditions hit it. Everybody has equal duty in reducing carbon emissions, Erdoğan urged.

Erdoğan said Turkey’s recent successes in economy has upgraded it to a higher league of countries in terms of production and exports. “All the fundamental figures prove Turkey’s historical transformation of its economy. At a time when the world economy has shrunk three percent and trade 10 percent, our economy recorded growth,” he said.

Erdogan,

ECONOMY Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

    Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

  2. Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  4. Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan
Recommended
Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony

Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony
Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan
Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine
CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Istanbul Patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery

Istanbul Patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery
Three Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terror attack in northern Iraq

Three Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terror attack in northern Iraq
WORLD Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

Germany should work closely with Turkey to address a potential new refugee influx from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly told a closed-door ruling party meeting on Aug. 16. 
ECONOMY Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

The number of employees on the payroll including industry, construction and services sectors increased by 13.5 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 16. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  