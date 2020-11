Turkey to impose measures to combat coronavirus, Erdoğan says

ISTANBUL-Reuters

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 17 that the government will impose tighter measures to fight with the coronavirus and impose partial lockdowns on weekends across the country.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Erdoğan also said all schools will remain closed until the year-end and all restaurants will only work by delivery.