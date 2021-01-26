Turkey to extend military deployment in Gulf of Aden

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidency on Jan. 25 submitted a motion extending Turkish forces' deployment in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia and the Arabian Sea.

Lawmaker will debate the motion on Tuesday extending the authorization of the deployments through Feb. 10, 2022.

Since it was first approved by parliament in 2008, the motion for the deployment has been extended 13 times.

The Gulf of Aden - near Yemen and close to the world's fourth-biggest oil transit chokepoint, the Bab el-Mandab strait - is a strategic energy route for Middle Eastern crude oil.