Turkey to export earthmover to Philippines

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkey is set to export an armored amphibious combat earthmover, called "Kunduz," to the Philippines in 2021, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 10.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nail Kurt, the CEO of Turkish defense firm FNSS, conveyed that the deal was signed between the firm and the Philippine military.

"They [also] need similar products. In this process, we may sign new contracts," he said.

The sale to the Philippines will be Kunduz's first export.

The Kunduz is an amphibious, armored, tracked, combat earthmover designed for the preparation of river banks during river-crossing missions.

It is capable of doing bulldozing, rough grading, excavating, hauling, and scraping, according to the company.