Turkey to export earthmover to Philippines

  • February 11 2020 10:13:00

Turkey to export earthmover to Philippines

ANKARA
Turkey to export earthmover to Philippines

AA Photo

Turkey is set to export an armored amphibious combat earthmover, called "Kunduz," to the Philippines in 2021, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 10.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nail Kurt, the CEO of Turkish defense firm FNSS, conveyed that the deal was signed between the firm and the Philippine military.

"They [also] need similar products. In this process, we may sign new contracts," he said.

The sale to the Philippines will be Kunduz's first export.

The Kunduz is an amphibious, armored, tracked, combat earthmover designed for the preparation of river banks during river-crossing missions.

It is capable of doing bulldozing, rough grading, excavating, hauling, and scraping, according to the company.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

    Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

  2. Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

    Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  5. Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box

    Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box
Recommended
1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019
Turkish, US businesspeople remain committed to $100 bln trade target

Turkish, US businesspeople remain committed to $100 bln trade target
Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers
Fees bank can charge clients reduced

Fees bank can charge clients reduced
$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019

$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019
Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

WORLD Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece has announced that it will begin building closed camps for migrants on its Aegean islands in March and plans to send 200 asylum seekers back to Turkey each week.

ECONOMY 1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

Turkey's red meat production reached 1.2 million tons in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match