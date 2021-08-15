Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Turkey will make every effort to ensure the stability of Afghanistan and the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to intensify cooperation with Pakistan to stop a potential refugee influx from the country.



“We will make every effort for the stability of the region and Afghanistan,” Erdoğan said, citing the recent worrying developments in the country on the ceremony of the delivery of a corvette built by Turkey to the Pakistani security forces on Aug. 15 in Istanbul. Pakistani President Arif Alvi and other Pakistani officials attended the ceremony, too.



After the ceremony, Erdoğan and Alvi held a face-to-face meeting where they discussed bilateral relations as well as Taliban’s overrunning of almost all of Afghanistan as the insurgents entered Kabul over the weekend.



Erdoğan said Turkey will closely work with Pakistan, describing the role of the latter in stabilizing and bringing peace to South Asia as vital. “Concerns over a new major refugee influx stemming from increasing instability in this region can only be prevented this way. As Turkey, we are also facing an Afghan refugee influx via Iran,” Erdoğan stated.



Turkey and Pakistan will intensify efforts to this end, he stressed, adding they will use all the possible means in this regard.



Taliban insurgents entered Kabul from all sides of the city on Aug. 15 after sweeping almost all provinces in the past period after the withdrawal of the NATO and United States troops. Turkey is protecting Kabul airport with around 500 troops and negotiating with the U.S. for the continuation of the mission in the new period.



Turkish diplomats stationed at airport



In the meantime, Turkey’s Embassy in Kabul urged Turkish citizens to inform the embassy if they want to leave Afghanistan. Turkish Airlines is conducting 10 flights a week and those who want to leave will use the national carrier.



According to Turkish officials, Turkish diplomats serving in the Afghan capital were stationed in the protected area of the Kabul airport like many other countries’ diplomats, including the U.S. chargé d’affairs.



The officials cited no negative development or threat against the Turkish troops deployed at the airport.